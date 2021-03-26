KIFI Piercly Murmester prepares vaccines at Sports & Orthopedic Clinic at ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting April 5, all Idahoans over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive their vaccination.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has started the process of scheduling those shots.

“Our recommendation is that whatever vaccine is available, you should take it, because they’re all very, very effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization,” said SIPH Director Maggie Mann.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

SIPH currently has 60 enrolled providers in their eight county region, with some unable to get vaccine allotment. By opening the vaccine up more to the public, Mann believes this will help to get those providers the vaccines they need.

“We’ve been told to expect that that’s going to really increase significantly in the coming weeks,” Mann said. “So, we’re hopeful that by mid April, we’re able to give all 60 of those enrolled providers vaccine supply consistently, and they can get that out in their communities.”

The state ranks above the national average for getting vaccines administered, with an 82% vaccine administration rate. Mann says she is hopeful her district can continue this positive trend.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“About 17% of our population are fully vaccinated, and another 10% have had at least one dose,” Mann said. So, we just want to keep seeing that number go up.”

Mann says now is the perfect time to schedule your appointment.

“This vaccine is free,” Mann said. “It’s safe, it’s effective, and it really is the best opportunity that we have to start moving back to the normalcy that we knew before the pandemic.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can visit https://www.siphidaho.org.

The post SIPH prepares for vaccine rollout for those 16 and older appeared first on Local News 8.