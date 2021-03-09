POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is continuing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine across the state to first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, daycare

workers, people age 65 and older and others in the first and second phase of vaccinations.

The next priority group will be frontline workers and adults who are ages 55 – 64 who have underlying health conditions for the week of March 15- March 22. All other adults ages 55-64 beginning March 22.

The State’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee defines this as:

Food and agricultural workers

Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors

Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers (Food service workers i.e., restaurant and fast-food will be included in phase 3, which is estimated to occur in early April)

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Services workers

Flight crews

Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who are critical infrastructure employees and who work indoors

Homeless Shelter residents

Adults aged 55-64 with an underlying health condition as outlined by the CDC (prioritized March 15 – March 22)

Certain Medical Conditions and Risk for Severe COVID-19 Illness | CDC

dults aged 55-64 (vaccinations begin March 22nd)

SIPH and other area providers will begin scheduling appointments on Monday, March 15.

Idaho still continues to receive a limited number of doses, but if the region receives more vaccine, appointments will increase.

“At some point, everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann. “While we aren’t there yet, making vaccine available to everyone is our top priority.”

SIPH has a list of vaccine providers on the website HERE.

If you do not qualify for the vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up for an email update alerting you when the vaccine is available and how to make an appointment HERE.

It is important to note vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins, and vaccination in these phases will likely overlap.

“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” Mann said. “While we roll these vaccines out across southeast Idaho, it is important everyone continues to do their part in fighting this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings.”

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

