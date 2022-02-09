POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – COVID-19 cases seem to be dropping locally.

On Monday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported just more than 1,100 newly-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week.

That number is about a 50% drop compared to the 2,200 new cases two weeks ago.

SIPH Director Maggie Mann says they still have more than 1,500 active cases in their eight county region, but she is optimistic they will continue to see a downward trend.

“We’re hoping that we continue to see a steady decrease in cases over the next couple of weeks and that we can kind of be sort of done with omicron within the next month or so,” she said. “And again, the more people who are vaccinated, the more likely that is to continue to happen.”

Mann says they have also seen fewer people being tested at their testing site.

The post SIPH reports 50% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases appeared first on Local News 8.