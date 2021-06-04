POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Idaho State Police will be conducting a free Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals (DITEP) on Thursday, June 24.
DITEP is a one-day training for anyone interested in general drug education and policies.
The goal of the training is to equip educational professionals with the skills to identify alcohol or drug-impaired students and ensure a safe learning environment.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
Participants will learn how to identify the signs of impairment by drug type.
The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
To register online, visit siphidaho.org.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
For more information, contact Chessie Meyer at 208-478-6300 or by email at cmeyer@siph.idaho.gov.
The post SIPH to hold Drug Impairment Training appeared first on Local News 8.