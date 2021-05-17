POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced free two-hour session classes, Families Talking Together (FTT), will be offered in person or virtually to parents in southeast Idaho.

Families Talking Together is a family-based program designed to support effective parent-adolescent communication in order to delay the onset of sexual activity among adolescents.

FTT is for parents with children in middle school and is designed to give parents the tools they need to begin and continue conversations about sexuality, teen pregnancy and other sensitive issues. Topics covered during FTT include tips and strategies for starting the conversation with pre-teens and reviewing the importance of communication, monitoring and supervision and quality of parent-teen relationships.

The two-hour free session of FTT and can be held face-to-face or virtual at a time that is convenient for you.

Those wishing to schedule a time can contact Tessa Donaldson at 208-239-5252 or click HERE to register.

The class is sponsored by the Department of Health and Welfare’s Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program in the Division of Public Health.

