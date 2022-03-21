POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A free four week Fresh Start Tobacco Cessation program will be offered to community members in April.

Classes will be taught in Pocatello at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, on Wednesdays beginning on April 6 and consecutively taught through Wednesday, April 27.

The program will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pre-register by April 1, 2022.

Fresh Start is a program that takes you through the quitting process one step at a time in a supportive environment. It offers a method for quitting based on the premise that smoking is a learned activity. A certified facilitator helps you understand when and why you smoke so you can learn to fight your addiction and quit for good. Attend all FOUR consecutive classes, receive FREE 2 week supply of NRT & double your chances of successfully quitting.

Classes will help you to:

Develop a deeper understanding of what triggers your need to smoke and ways to cope without lighting up;

Build your confidence and motivation until your quit date;

Learn techniques to manage stress, nicotine withdrawal, medications, weight control, and long-term strategies for staying free from tobacco; and

Participate in discussions where you can share your struggles and successes with others who understand what you are going through.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited for this free program. For more information or to register for this program, please call 208-239-5290 or visit www.siphidaho.org.

The post SIPH to offer free tobacco cessation program appeared first on Local News 8.