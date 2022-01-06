POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The CDC strengthened its booster recommendations this week by encouraging everyone 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot at least five months after the primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports initial data suggests COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against the Omicron variant.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for everyone 12 years and older as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The booster dose is administered 5 months after a person completes the initial Pfizer vaccination series.

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine was also approved for ages 5-11 years old if they are immunocompromised.

Please note, individuals 12-17 years old must have a parent/guardian present to receive the vaccine.

All eligible individuals over the age of 18 may choose which vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) they would like to receive as their booster. According to the approval, people age 12-17 must receive the same vaccine they originally received.

Booster shots are available at any location where the Pfizer vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID hotline at 208.234.5875.

Individuals can schedule a booster vaccine appointment on-line at siphidaho.org or call the COVID Hotline at 208-234-5875. The hotline is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. – Noon.

Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment. If you feel unwell on the day of your scheduled vaccine, call 208-234-5875 to reschedule.

The post SIPH urges everyone 12 years and older to get a COVID-19 booster appeared first on Local News 8.