IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new fundraising event is happening this summer at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society will start holding Sippin Safari.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the first Friday of the month, starting in May, with the last one being in September.

The event will allow visitors to walk through the zoo while listening to live music.

There will also be food and drinks for sale, including beer and wine.

Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $5 each for zoo members. Tickets must be purchased online only before the event.

