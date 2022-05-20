Todd Kunz The site of the newly-announced Montpelier Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints The site of the newly-announced Montpelier Idaho Temple.

MONTPELIER, Idaho, (KIFI/KXPI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially confirmed the location of the Montpelier Idaho Temple, less than seven weeks after the new temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson.

The temple will be built on 2.6-acres at the intersection of Washington Street and North 6th Street. It will be a two-story temple and about 27,000 square feet.

Montpelier’s City Hall previously sat on the temple site, but was torn down in march 2021. Several small homes on the property have also been moved.

The site sits across the street from the 12-hundred seat Montpelier Tabernacle.

Idaho has eight other temples in operation, under construction, or announced. Current operating temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Twin Falls. The Church said a groundbreaking is planned for June for the newly-announced temple in Burley. A second Rexburg temple in the planning stages.

The official release can be read here.

The post Site of Montpelier Temple officially announced appeared first on Local News 8.