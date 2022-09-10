JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Clerk of District Court is encouraging travelers to submit passport applications well in advance of potential 2023 travel and is hosting the first of two events to help accommodate applicants and families who have busy weekday schedules.

The Sixth Annual Passport Sunday event will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only at the Teton County Clerk of District Court’s Office on the second floor of the Teton County Courthouse located at 180 S. King Street in Jackson.

Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton suggests reviewing the status of your family’s passports and travel needs sooner rather than later. While the U.S. Department of State (U.S.D.S.) reports processing times at 11 weeks for routine processing and seven weeks for expedited processing (an additional $60), they are target timeframes for passports that do not require additional follow up with U.S.D.S. and they do not include mailing time to and from U.S.D.S. Mailing time could add an additional week each way, adding two weeks to the total estimated turnaround time.

Appointments are required for all passport application processing at the Clerk of District Court Office, including for Sunday’s event. Appointments can be made by visiting tetoncountywy.gov/codc or by calling 307-733-2533. To minimize appointment time and prevent return trips, applicants should review all application requirements and carefully and thoroughly complete all areas of the application form in advance of their appointment. Applications and requirements are available on travel.state.gov.

Those who are unable to attend this Passport Sunday event can attend a future Passport Sunday event planned for early December (tentatively Sunday, December 4), or make an appointment at the Clerk of District Court Office. Weekly appointments have adjusted to 8:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only one appointment is needed to process members of the same family. For minor’s applications, the minor and parents need to appear for the appointment.

For more information, please visit http://www.tetoncountywy.gov/codc.

The post Sixth Annual Passport Sunday event set Oct. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.