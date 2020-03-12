Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A group from the Idaho Falls Ski Club returned from a Club trip to Cortina d’Amepezzo in the Italian Dolomite Mountains last weekend.

Club officials say the group started out as around 37 members, but about one-third of those decided to cancel their trip because of concerns over the Coronavirus in Italy.

The group said it followed CDC recommendations for personal hygiene and avoidance of large group gatherings during their time in Italy.

In a statement, Club officials told us, “We received guidance from the Bonneville County Health Department during our trip for both safety precautions and post trip self-quarantine. The group has all returned and are following the recommended self-quarantine practices recommended by the Bonneville County Health Department.”

None of those in the group have reported illness.