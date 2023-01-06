POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Mink Creek Nordic Center is hosting its annual “Ski for Free” day Jan. 7, 2023.

Parking, trail passes, rentals and mini-lessons will be free for the entire day. Rentals will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Rentals will be available in two-hour time slots.

While skiing at the Nordic Center skiers can check out the new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine that will be onsite.

This annual event has been extremely popular since its inception and has grown busier every year. The interest generated from this free day has helped attract new users to the Nordic Center, as well as remind people what they enjoy about cross-country skiing.

With the high demand, the rental center expects to have periodic equipment shortages, so citizens are encouraged to borrow or rent equipment if possible to avoid delays. Parents should also be aware that minors will need a parent’s signature to rent equipment.

Some suggestions when playing to visit the Nordic center:

Dress in layers – weather can change quickly at Mink Creek and by dressing warm, visitors can be more prepared.

Bring water – ICCU will provide hot chocolate. Water will be on-site, but carrying water with you is always a good idea. Stay hydrated.

Bring lunch – a large warming hut with picnic tables and a wood stove will be open to the public and available for visitors to use.

Come early or stay late – if you bring your own gear, you are welcome to ski late. Headlamp skiing is the best way to see wildlife, and the warming hut is available.

