GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. (KIFI) – A 60-year-old Texas man died in a skiing accident at Big Sky Resort on Friday.

Kirby Smith from Dallas was skiing with his son at the time. He died from blunt force injuries to the head.

The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a helmet.

Big Sky Ski Patrol is investigating the details of how the accident occurred.

