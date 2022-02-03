TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) reports the death of a visiting male skier at the resort Thursday.

The skier collided with a tree on Gros Ventre run Thursday morning. Resuscitation efforts were administered on the mountain by JHMR Ski Patrol and continued at the St. John’s Clinic at Teton Village.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “My heart goes out to everyone involved.”

JHMR is not currently releasing the name of the individual due to family notification efforts.

The post Skier dies after hitting tree at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort appeared first on Local News 8.