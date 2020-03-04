Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Skyline boys and girls basketball teams took the floor one more time on Tuesday. This time they shared to floor with the Bonneville Bronocs. That is a local special olympics basketball team.

The first time event served as a fundraiser for the special olympics. It brought in $500 to be donated to the charity.

Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk says he hopes to make it an annual event.