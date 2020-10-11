IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Skyline used a 34-0 halftime lead to beat down Idaho Falls, 40-9 in the 56th Emotion Bowl.

The Grizzlies used their passing game to quickly jump ahead. With the win Skyline has won seven straight Emotion Bowl games and nine in ten years. The Grizzlies play Hillcrest next weekend.

The Idaho Falls are still searching for their first win of the season. They will play next Saturday on the road against Madison.