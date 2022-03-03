IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Street Division has closed the southbound lane of N. Skyline Drive, between Raymond Drive and Beverly Road, to repair road damage caused by a frost heave.

The lane closure is anticipated to be complete by the 5 p.m. commute.

Traffic will be detoured down Reed Avenue to Raymond Drive.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

