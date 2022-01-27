KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports the high school has been ventilated, and the gas leak isolated.

The air quality has been monitored and is back to normal levels.

According to school officials, the students are being brought back over to Skyline High School to gather their things.

They will be bused home and/or allowed to go home by private vehicle. Classes are canceled for the rest of the day.

ORIGINAL: A gas leak at Skyline High School prompts an evacuation Thursday morning. Students have been escorted to Eagle Rock Middle School as a precaution.

The Idaho Falls fire department says there were no injuries or illnesses reported. IFFD is ventilating the building.

Idaho Falls School District 91 is notifying parents.

