JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-With a $165,000 purse for the winners, the 25th Anniversary 2020 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race gets underway in Jackson this weekend.

Dog-sled teams race on public lands of the Bridger-Teton, Shoshone, and Caribou-Targhee National Forest with stops in Alpine, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Big Piney, Lander, Driggs, and Teton county, Wyoming.

Opening events will begin at 5 p.m. Friday on the Town Square and the first mushers leave the chute at 6:30 p.m.

In preparation for the event, the Town Public Works Department will begin construction of the race course Friday morning. On Wednesday, the Jackson Police Department will begin posting “No Parking” signs along Broadway and Redmond. The “no parking” areas will go into effect on Friday morning.

“We are asking that the public be patient as we build this race course,” said Sam Jewison, Streets Manager. “You will be able to get to where you need to go, but please expect a slight disruption of normal traffic patterns.” The Town of Jackson is requesting that drivers respect the road closure signs along Broadway, Redmond and Cache Creek Drive.

The race course will run the length of Broadway from Cache Street to Redmond Street. The course proceeds down Redmond to Cache Creek Drive, then west, where it will enter onto Snow King property and finish at Phil Baux Park.

The streets division will be hauling in snow to supplement existing snow on roadways, then grade and smooth the snow against the curbs to form the course.