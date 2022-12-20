REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday season is often the season of giving, and the Sled Shed-Bikes and board shop in Rexburg has found a way on how to do just that. Currently, the store is accepting bikes donated from the public, and after fixing them up, they will be donating to those in need from the community.

Joe Hill, the owner of the shop, says the community helped spark the whole thing.

“We had a community member, actually, just give us a bike. And he said that he didn’t need it anymore and he was more than willing to have us kind of fix it up, clean it up and then just pass it along to someone in need. So we cleaned that one up and posted a few photos to the community page on Facebook and it got snatched up really quick.”

After the first bike went so quickly, Hill decided that see if he could help facilitate the bike fueled Christmas wishes of others with in the region.

“I posted again on Facebook and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to help keep this going. And if there are people who are willing to donate bikes and we’re more than happy to clean them up and replace parts here and there and and then pass them on to somebody else.”

Hill says they have been able to collect nearly 20 bikes for families in need. Hill adds the people have donated the bikes, some extra funds and their time to help repair the bikes.

When it comes to finding the bikes a good home Hill says they are working with other organizations in the community. “

One of the groups that we will be working with is is the school district. We haven’t gotten any names specifically from them yet, so far. We’ve just been filling kind of requests for people that either message the store or messaged me directly.” He added that if people are willing to donate a bike that they have lying around and aren’t using they can help provide a new life for the bicycle.

“We’re actually still in need of a couple of bikes for people that had requested them specifically. So if anybody sees this and and has a bike in their garage or their shed that’s sitting around not getting used and they’re willing to pass along to somebody else, that would be awesome.”

Hill adds in the end he and his shop is just facilitating everything with the bike drive.

“We feel like our role in this is pretty small. We have donated a couple of bikes that we had just in our basement laying around, kind of taking up space. But but really, this is this is the community that’s that’s giving and we’re helping kind of Polish stuff up, clean it up and pass it along and hopefully breathe a little more life into it. But, this is like I say, we recognize this is a really a small thing, but it can be a big thing for somebody who’s on the receiving end.”

If you are interested in donating a bike you can drop it off at the store and contact Joe Hill. The store is located on Main Street at 49 East Main St Rexburg, ID, 83440 and you can call to donate a bike at (208) 356-7116.

The post Sled Shed is donating bikes to people in need appeared first on Local News 8.