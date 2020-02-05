News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police reported a series of wrecks and slide offs on Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Wednesday morning.

Four cars collided on I-15 heading south just after the Center Street exit at 8:25 a.m, according to Idaho State Police.

Two cars also slid off the road in the same area trying to avoid the wreck, all within a minute of each other, said Sergeant Todd Orr.

“One thing leads to another and you end up with a chain reaction. That’s kind of what happened today,” Orr said.

The incident shut down the left lane of south I-15, but all lanes have reopened.

No injuries were reported, though some vehicles were damaged and had to be towed away.

Several of the drivers involved were students on their way to Century High School. Others were adults, Orr said.

“Normally when we run into this, it’s people just going a little bit too fast for the conditions of the roadway,” Orr said.

“Particularly when we have the really cold weather, you know, zero to sub-zero temperatures where the roadways are getting really cold, you get the snow on top of it and we get a lot of ice built up real quick out here,” Orr said.