RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Brick House Recovery is hosting the first annual Slopes of Hope Recovery Day at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort.

The company worked with the resort to provide free lift tickets, food, music, speakers, rentals and a recovery meeting at the lodge for a “Mental Health Day.”

The company said they wanted to tailor this free day toward those who don’t have the resources or money to be able to purchase the trip and get away from the daily stressful work.

“This last year has been brutal on those with mental health and addictions,” said Jason Coombs, founder of Brick House Recovery. “After attending an increased number of funerals, we knew we had to try something fresh.”

Even though the entire event is free, Brick House Recovery is taking donations for the East Idaho Crisis Center and The Center for Hope.

Together both Kelly Canyon and Brick House Recovery are hoping that this can be an annual event.

