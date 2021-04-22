IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We are quickly approaching the debut of a new resident at the East Idaho Aquarium.

Meet Wookie, the two-toed sloth.

She is a little more than a year old.

The aquarium says she is the only sloth to make a home in the eastern Idaho area.

Wookie already had a large fan base on Facebook.

She was supposed to make her home official at the aquarium a few months ago, but because of construction, she will have to wait until May 4.

“Just come ready to see her. She’ll be really excited,” East Idaho Aquarium executive director Arron Faires said. “She’s excited to see everybody we’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on her when she gets here, and I think we’re really excited to have her as well as the communities really excited to see her.”

