JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-As part of a national movement, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has proclaimed November 28 as “Small Business Saturday.”

The proclamation is aimed at recognizing and supporting small businesses for all they do for the nation’s local communities.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says there are currently over 30 million small businessees in the country, which represent over 99.7% of all businesses with employees in the country.

As part of the effort, the community is being encouraged to visit a local shop and remember that every purchase, of whatever size, helps support the community and sustain local business, especially as it navigates the challenges of pandemic.

Many local businesses are providing online shopping or curbside pickup.

Visitors are reminded that, in Jackson, wear a dry 2-ply face mask indoors and outdoors where social distancing cannot be ensured. Some retailers may also limit the number of customers allowed in a store at a time.