BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A number of regional libraries will get a share of $2 million in CARES Act funding from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The Idaho Department of Commerce received $48.9 million in federal Coronavirus relief funds. They will target 102 projects across the state that support improved broadband infrastructure, equipment, and services.

The grant award funds will be used for the purchase of equipment and related internet and broadband services in order to boost the broadband capability of public libraries in communities of fewer than 10,000 people.

Idaho is one of the lowest-ranking states for broadband availability. 40% of the population lacks access and 20% have no home access.

As a result, the libraries’ public WI-FI will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every library that applied for assistance will get it.

Existing broadband service will be used with a new state-of-the-art network and equipment provided and installed as part of the grant. The improved technology will be capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points.

Idaho State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White said, “As the pandemic has illuminated, reliable, high-speed internet is a critical component of business, education, entertainment, and interaction. The $2 million CARES grant will help Idaho’s small, rural libraries provide essential digital access, 24/7, in communities where the public library may be the only source of internet connectivity.”

Eastern Idaho libraries benefitting from the grant include Aberdeen, Clark County in Dubois, Franklin County in Preston, Lost Rivers District (including Arco and Howe), Mackay, Oneida County in Malad, Rigby, and South Bannock branch libraries in Downey, Lava Hot Springs, and McCammon.