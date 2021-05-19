IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Based on the CDC’s new guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated and input from associates, Smith’s Food & Drug is updating its mask policy.

Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction.

If there is a state or local mandate, the store will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.

Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask, and the store requests non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

Associates in the pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

Smith’s said they will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.

