Coronavirus Coverage

Starting Wednesday, Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will dedicate the first hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. solely to the shopping needs of senior citizens until further notice. This group is the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Each store will have staff on hand to help those that need special accommodations.

For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. until further notice.

In addition, Smith’s is evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.

In addition to exclusive shopping hours for seniors, Smith’s is waiving the pick-up fee at the point of transaction, for online orders received curbside for customers whose verified age is 60 years and older through April 18, 2020. Smith’s will continue to evaluate the situation to see if the fee waiver should be extended.