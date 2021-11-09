IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In celebration and recognition of our veterans and active military and their family members, Smith’s Food & Drug Stores – a division of the Kroger Family of Stores – is hosting a virtual hiring event for veterans, active military and their family members on Wednesday.

Smith’s is looking to fill full-and part-time positions across the company including all-purpose clerks, manufacturing, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and more.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the Smith’s team should apply at https://thekrogerco.com/careers/

The virtual event goes from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. MST.

“Smith’s values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager.“We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

Since 2009, Kroger has hired nearly 50,000 veterans and has been a supporter of the active military and their families through their ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) and raising more than $33 million since 2010 through both corporate funds and customer donations. Beginning in early 2022, the first of four mobile kitchens funded by Kroger will be deployed to USO locations to help feed military families and to areas recovering from natural disasters.

As an industry leader, Smith’s offers resources, benefits, and training, to help associates thrive including:

Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing, and distribution.

Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Endless opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Receive one-time, $100 payment once fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help continue encouraging vaccination, all associates are eligible, including newly hired associates.

Opportunities to help end hunger and eliminate waste in your community. As a company, in 2020, we directed $301 million in food and funds to combat hunger. This past year, we also directed nearly $33 million in combined Foundation grants to communities, a 60% increase in grant-making versus the prior year.

Welcoming and inclusive work environment with Associate Resource Groups. As America's grocer, we strive to reflect the communities we serve, foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true self and mobilize our passion, scale, and resources for good. Through our Framework for Action, this year alone, we've established three associate groups to help inform our approach toward a more inclusive culture internally and externally, added 107 new diverse suppliers (+91% vs. 2019) to our business and spent a total of $4.1 billion with our diverse suppliers (+21% vs. 2019) and published allyship guides and a Small Business Resource Guide to share our learnings with associates and external stakeholders, including customers and vendors.

Next Day Pay & Flexible Scheduling: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay.

