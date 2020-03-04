Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Smiith’s Food and Drug has decided to close its Idaho Falls store at 400 South Woodruff Avenue at 6 p.m. on April 7 because of its proximity to the company’s sister store, Fred Meyer.

“The Kroger Co. family of stores share the same neighborhood and is just 2.5 miles apart,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager. “We are pleased that all Smith’s associates have been offered positions at the Fred Meyer location and will continue to serve our customers with the same fresh products and services they have come to expect.”

The Fred Meyer store recently completed a significant remodel and will celebrate its grand re-opening on April 8.

99 Smith’s employees will be affected by the move.