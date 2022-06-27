IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Smoke filled the area around the Snake River landing Sunday Morning. But it wasn’t what you may think.

The city was doing a controlled burn in a preparation for the Melaleuca Fireworks show in the area. They were making sure that no fire, would start during the dazzling booms of the Firework show.

Idaho Falls Fire Department Captain Mark Pitcher says the control burn was a learning event for everyone involved with the burn.

“We’ve got all five of our new recruits that just started working, I don’t know, two or three weeks ago. So there is a training opportunity for those guys We’ve got people that are have task books working on position task books for federal type fires that are working on experience on this inside those position task books.”

He says while they always enjoy their job, the department was focused on safety Sunday.

“Everyday is a play day because it’s a fun job. But but it’s it’s very much a controlled environment. There’s several thousand gallons worth of water that we’ve got on wheels. We’ve got almost 20 people here to make sure that it’s not out of control. And then the main reason we burn it is because it’s the biggest source of fuel.”

Captain Pitcher says the burn allowed for everyone to have a fun safe environment for the Fourth of July Celebration “providing a safe, safe area for the 4th of July. The down downwind fallout from the fireworks and then the people, all of the people that we expect help keep those people safe.”

He says they chose Sunday morning as it would allow them to commit the amount of people needed for the control burn.

“We do it on a Sunday morning because that’s a good, slow time of the week. There’s not really a great time to burn. But for us, it’s slow. So we can commit some people down here as you see, some of the fuels burn. You got Sage in here, you’ve got some longer fuels, you got cheatgrass, we’ve got some trees down along the riverbank.”

Pitcher says the department is hoping to continue to keep everyone safe for the Fourth of July and this control burn will help everyone with that celebration.

