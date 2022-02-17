REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit unit at Madison Memorial Hospital is back open.

Seven babies were taken back to their mothers when nurses smelled smoked in the NICU.

The Madison Fire Department got there around 2:15 p.m.

The smoke was coming from an electrical box in the roof area that had malfunctioned.

“The biggest thing is obviously the safety of our patients and in this situation in the NICU with the babies we had to actually work really really quickly to make sure they were in a safe environment,” Doug McBride said. “So everything worked out well we had like I said seven babies in that particular area and we should be able to have that cleared out very soon and have that area back up to working standard.”

Staff kept people out of the NICU another two hours to make sure the smoke cleared and the air was safe.

