BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On a narrow vote Tuesday, the Idaho Senate passed a bill to raise the smoking age in the state to 21.

This would bring state law in line with federal law that raised the age to 21 two years ago.

Supporters say the bill is needed to clear-up confusion.

Opponents say it is unnecessary because of the federal law.

he bill now goes to the house, where a similar bill failed last year.

