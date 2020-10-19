Top Stories

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is working to contain a 40-acre wildfire about 17 miles east of Ashton. The “Buggy Springs” fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber on the north side of Conant Creek.

Forest Service law enforcement is investigating the cause of the fire, which was first reported last Saturday. Investigators believe it started sometime during the late-September archery hunting season and smoldered in the remote area until another hunting party called it in.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact U.S.F.S. Law Enforcement Officer Rayce Angell at 208-313-5829 or via e-mail.

Dry fuel is making forest land susceptible to fire, even though temperatures are cooling. Hunters and campers are reminded to make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving them.