News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If your Valentine’s Day quest for unconditional love was unsuccessful, it’s not too late to find some at the free Smooches for Pooches event at the Pocatello Animal Shelter on Feb. 15th. It’s at 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.

Everyone is welcome to get their kisses, and licks, from a thankful shelter dog between 12 and 3pm. Pictures of you and your new sweetheart will be posted on Facebook as a keepsake.

Should you want to commit to a long term relationship, almost every dog at the shelter is available for adoption. For $130 they come with vaccinations, deworming, city license, spay or neuter, and a microchip. Pooch also goes home with a little bling – a collar and leash! Discounts are available.

New cat owners get similar treatment, with Leukemia tests and a carrier thrown in as well.

The shelter is open from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am to 5 pm on Saturdays. The shelter is closed on Sundays.