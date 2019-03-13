Smuggler uses girls as distraction to help 10 people illegally cross US-Mexico border, officials say

At least 10 people illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in California on Monday night after a smuggler used two Salvadoran girls as decoys to distract border patrol agents, officials said.

The unidentified smuggler dropped two Salvadoran girls, ages 6 and 9, into concertina wire at an “aging” section of the border barrier, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Diego said Tuesday. Video showed the girls being dropped from the wall before the smuggler fled.

Border patrol agents responded to the scene and gave the girls medical attention before taking them to a nearby station.

Video surveillance showed the girls were just a decoy to allow 10 people cross into U.S. territory illegally, officials said.

“All 10 individuals got away,” CBP said.

Officials did not provide further detail on the condition of the Salvadoran girls.