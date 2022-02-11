IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) has hired Michelle Ziel-Dingman as the new Executive Director of the organization.

Ziel-Dingman was most recently the Vice President of Marketing & Operations for Blue Phoenix Branding and led event planning and development activities for Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.

She has served in marketing leadership for Ball Ventures/Snake River Landing, Grand Teton Mall, and Artcore Visual Studio and as the Executive Director for the Eastern Idaho Technical College (now College of Eastern Idaho) Foundation.

Ziel-Dingman has a passion for saving the lives of animals and encouraging others to adopt and foster animals in need. She is the owner of two adopted dogs, including one from the Snake River Animal Shelter.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to share my story of how adopting animals has personally changed my life and continue our high standard of care for the animals experiencing the shelter environment,” Ziel-Dingman said.

A resident of Idaho for 25 years, Ziel-Dingman was elected to her second term on the Idaho Falls City Council in 2019 and was recently elected to her second 2-year term as Council President. ZielDingman’s other community service endeavors include service as the President of the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls and on the boards of Community Youth in Action (CYA) and the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.

“The Snake River Animal Shelter Board of Directors is thrilled for Michelle’s leadership, fundraising expertise, and passion for animals to secure a strong future for our nonprofit organization,” Board Chair Christine Wiersma said.

The post Snake River Animal Shelter announces new executive director appeared first on Local News 8.