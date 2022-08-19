IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Animal Shelter has awarded Bo Weaver as its Volunteer of the Year. Weaver is a 12-year-old who is going into seventh grade.

Weaver started volunteering with the animal shelter this summer. He comes in every work day from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. He helps to walk and play with the cats and dogs, give them treats, provide baths and help to clean up the poop from the kennels. Weaver says he is extremely grateful for having this opportunity.

Weaver hopes to continue to volunteer with the Snake River Animal Shelter for the foreseeable future. He then hopes his future job can be the manager of an animal shelter because he says it is “happy place.”

