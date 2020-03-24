Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In an effort to keep staff and community members healthy, Snake River Animal Shelter is currently closed to the general public.

Please call 208-523-4219 to make an appointment to adopt or surrender an animal.

“It’s still a fantastic time to adopt a pet and the perfect time to welcome your new best friend home with plenty of time for potty training, developing routines, and for taking daily walks,” event coordinator Michelle Allen said. “Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times!”

The shelter is located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls.