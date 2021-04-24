IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Snake River Animal Shelter received a $6,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support its lifesaving work for animals in eastern Idaho.

“This grant from Petco Love could not have come at a better time,” Snake River Animal Shelter executive director Stephen Buzzell said. “The $6,000 investment will allow us to expand our planned work with several other animal welfare organizationsto provide spay and neuter servies to areas where it is desperately needed. We plan to dedicate our funds toward veterinary support and medical care, ensuring the longterm health and quality of life for our animals in need.”

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.

The Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) is the only non-profit animal sheltering facility serving all of East Idaho.

Since 2016, Snake River Animal Shelter has helped more than 5,000 animals find loving homes and provided crucial veterinary medical care for hundreds of animals in need.

