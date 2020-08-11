JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Temporary signals are being set up this week at each end of the Snake River Bridge construction project on Wyoming 22 at the intersection with Wyoming 390.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said the signals will allow legal loads to cross the bridge at night. Traffic will be restricted to alternating, one-way traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and seven-days-a-week.

WYDOT expects, on average, delays of about one minute for motorists, as opposing traffic clears the bridge.

Variable message signs will also be on site to notify local traffic of the night time alternating traffic.

Current weight restrictions still apply during daytime hours and the signal lights will be in yellow-flash mode. The weight limits were implemented earlier this year to help protect the bridge until it can be protected.

Engineers expect to work on some interim repairs until the bridge is replaced in 2023. That project is currently in planning phases.

The daytime weight restriction is as follows:

For single unit trucks with 2-3 axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 20 tons, or 40,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 4-5 axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 25 tons, or 50,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 6 or more axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 31 tons, or 62,000 lbs.

Semi-trailer and truck/trailer combinations will be limited to 36 tons, or 72,000 lbs. Drivers should note that WYO 22 Teton Pass is restricted to vehicles weighing less than 60,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW).

You can view specific weight and size limits here.