RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The second ever snake river draft horse show went off without a hitch Saturday.

Draft horses were originally bred for farming, and were even used in medieval combat. Today, they’re mostly known for being large, powerful show horses.

“They’re bred specifically for show. They’re very athletic and and they’re bred basically to showcase their animation and their gait,” said horse trainer Kyle Forsyth. “They have a really high stride, proud gait. They carry their heads upright and and engage their hindquarters. So that’s mainly what they’re bred for now.”

The weekend event at the wind river arena includes miniature-horse competitions and trainings for future horse handlers.

But, the real star is the six horse hitch competition.

“Everybody that is here competing in the six-horse age is accumulating points. And it’s a big deal to have the horses that are joining us here,” said event organizer Lisa Graham. “We have many states represented. We have a hitch from Quebec, Canada, here. And we have local exhibitors as well.”

Horse trainers say these competitions allow new horses to hit their stride.

“On your really strong years, you might push a little harder for the points and try to get qualified. And some of the years that you’re working in some young horses or something, maybe you would take the year to just get them some experience,” said Forsyth.

Sunday is the last day of the draft horse competition.

Organizers say the last contest celebrates the horse’s place in American history.

“Once again, we’ll hook the six-horse hitch class. And that’s always fun because that’s truly a piece of our American history driving six horses to the wagon. So in addition, we’ll still have the ponies, the mules, and the half winners competing. But the star of the show is the six-horse hitches,” said Graham.

