Everyone is coming on down to see what many claim to be “the best firework show in the west.” Many people are settling in already now for the Snake River Landing Fireworks Display tomorrow night. Campers are quickly filling in the RV lot for today. Some have come from as far out as Arizona to see this spectacle. Only the RV lot is open for today, but much more parking is going to open up tomorrow. Once that happens, the crowds are expected to come in more and more as the day goes on closer to the event. Due to the numerous activities and people expected, lots of traffic is also expected to ensue. People attending the Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration that go along with the event should plan ahead and follow parking and traffic plans. The general rule for this is that the later it is tomorrow, the worse traffic there will be. Regardless, the festival and fireworks display will be one to remember this year.

The post Snake River Landing Fireworks is Already Drawing in the Crowds appeared first on Local News 8.