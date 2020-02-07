Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Snake River School Board has named Mark Kress as its new Superintendent, beginning next school year.

He is the current superintendent of the Hagerman Joint School District. Before that he served as Principal for the Paris, Idaho Junior/Senior High School.

Kress worked in the Hagerman district as a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal, and superintendent for 18 years. His resignation is effective June 30, 2020.

According to the Hagerman School Board, Kress leaves the district after building “great positive momentum in areas such as improved year over year student proficiency and a strong financial standing.”