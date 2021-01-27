BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River School District is getting ready to vaccinate its employees who choose to get the shot.

To do this, there will only be a half day for students Thursday.

Moreland Elementary will end at 12:15 p.m., and there will be no preschool.

Riverside Elementary will let out at 12:25 p.m.

Rockford Elementary and the middle school will end at 12:30 p.m, and the junior high and high school will get out at 12:40 p.m.

The district says it will still provide lunch to students Thursday.

