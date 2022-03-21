EASTERN, Idaho (KIFI)- People from all over our area woke up on the first day of Spring to heavy snow and wind. They created some icy conditions on the roads.

Tyler Green says the weather threw him a bit of a curveball this morning. “A little disoriented, not gonna lie,” Green says, “I feel like I wasn’t expecting the snow got up this morning , a little crazy, but making it work. Still a good Sunday.”

The Rexburg resident says, being from Las Vegas, he is used to the warm and liked the past few warm days. But for him the first day of spring was just another day. He went on to say, “I don’t know, walking to and from church with all the snow, I don’t know. I’m not super upset about. I enjoy the snow most of the time, but it’s kind of funny that it wasn’t expected at all.”

For Jamison Plehn, another Rexburg resident, the snow is still enjoyable. He says, “Oh, man. I kind of enjoy the snow. I grew up in Texas, so it’s a new to me, and I still am in the enjoyment phase, but it’s probably going to wear out pretty quickly.” Plehn says for him the snow was also a bit unexpected. “This is winter to me.”

Grace Halda tell us she’s ready for the cold weather to end. “I was really looking forward to some more warmth like we had the past couple of days, but I mean, I’m okay with the snow.” She says,” I just wish that it would warm up a little bit.” She says that with today being the first day of spring she’s “happy about the turning of the seasons and ready for something new.”

The post Snow and ice usher in spring in Southeastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.