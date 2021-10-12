KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The snow really started to pile up Monday night across eastern Idaho and has caused quite a bit of damage.

This morning, we heard about multiple slide offs and accidents.

The Soda Springs School District even had to close school partially due to the road conditions.

The INL also had to reroute some of their bus routes Tuesday morning because of the snow.

This morning, parents of District 93 students got this notification.

“Please watch for specific bus notifications. Please expect bus delays for pick up from snowy roads. Several buses are also stuck.”

In Pocatello, the snow did some major damage, most of the problems coming from the weight of the snow breaking branches off trees.









Snow and ice weren’t the only road hazards Tuesday morning. All through town broken tree limbs are creating dangerous driving conditions.

Street crews, repair teams from Idaho Power and emergency responders have been busy all morning trying to get the heavy branches off of roadways and power lines.

There have been a few isolated power outages, but they have been quickly repaired.

“A lot of snow early in the year, I don’t think people were ready for it,” said Jason Whitcomb with the Pocatello Fire Department. “I think that the fact that the trees still have a lot of leaves on them kind of means they are wet and heavy and they are just hanging down low, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more over the next 24 hours so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on it.”

In some of the bench areas, home owners had to shovel as much as about four inches of very wet heavy snow, but it wasn’t all work. There were still some that found all kinds of fun in the snow.

