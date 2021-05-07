JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation has been working closely with all the stakeholders involved in the Snow King gondola construction for the summer of 2021.

Based on construction timelines and impacts on the surrounding areas, the ballfield at Snow King will be available for public use and special event requests and reservations starting June 1, 2021, through July 31, 2021.

Staff will continually evaluate the construction timeline to determine if reservations will be taken after July 31, 2021.

There may be limited parking due to the construction. The parking lot accessed from Snow King Avenue will be open and construction impacts should be minimal.

Construction deliveries will primarily take place from the Cache Street entrance.

The ballfield may be reserved through Parks & Recreation offices at 307-732-5753.

The field will be mowed and maintained through the period with the bases left in place; however, there will be no services offered for lining and limited support available for athletic functions.

Special event requests that include tenting will require irrigation locates and reservations must be approved through Parks & Recreation and/or the Town of Jackson.

For questions or concerns, please email Andy Erskine, Parks Manager, at aerskine@tetoncountywy.gov

