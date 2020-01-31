JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger-Teton National Forest has released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) outlining proposed improvements at the Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson.

The DEIS focused on three main issues, including preservation of the cultural and historic nature of the ski area, wildlife habitat impacts, and recreation demands. The proposal outlines four alternatives, including no-action.

A portion of Snow King Mountain Resort is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places as a district. The Bridger-Teton National Forest is working with the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office and other groups to develop a memorandum of agreement to identify measures that would mitigate project impacts in the historic area.

The original proposal includes boundary adjustments, terrain development, a novice skiway, a new gondola, back-side chairlift, teacher center conveyor lifts, and a new surface tow on the back side. New facilities would include a summit restaurant, observatory, ski patrol building and year-round yurt camp. The plan would expand night skiing area and additional snow-making coverage.

New summer attractions would include a 3,900-linear-foot zip line, 6.5 miles of front side bike trails, a 110 acre back-side mountain bike zone and hiking trails which would all increase comfortable carrying capacity to 2,620 persons.

Release of the DEIS Friday opens a 45-day public comment period that will continue through March 16.

You may submit comments on the DEIS and mitigation ideas to be considered in a MOA to: Derek Ibarguen, Acting Forest Supervisor, P.O. Box 1888, 340 North Cache Street, Jackson, WY 83001, Fax: 307-739-5010, or electronically.