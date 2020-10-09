JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Ranger District has released a draft Record of Decision (ROD) and Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Snow King Mountain Resort’s on-mountain improvements project.

A summary of draft alternatives was released in October 2019. It identified three main issues to be addressed in the FEIS. Those included the cultural and historic nature of the ski area, wildlife habitat impacts, and recreation demands.

The FEIS address those issues by looking at the potential effects of four alternatives, including a no-action alternative.

The alternative selection in the draft ROD is Alternative 4.

The alternative includes a permit boundary adjustment, terrain development, a novice ski-way and summit access road, ski lift conveyors (also known as surface lifts), gondola, summit restaurant and guest services building, and a zip line along with mountain bike trails.

“Ski areas provide an opportunity for the public to connect with their National Forests year-round, and the selected alternative provides enhanced winter and summer opportunities at the Resort”, said Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor. Concentrating recreational use such as skiing and downhill mountain biking makes them more accessible and affords the Forest the opportunity to meet public demands while avoiding unnecessary sprawl into backcountry areas that provide critical wildlife habitat and undisturbed watersheds. Wider, year-round accessibility to these enhanced opportunities contributes to the quality of life we enjoy and supports local economies.”

A portion of the Snow King resort is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Several agencies, including the Bridger Teton National Forest, the State Historic Preservation Office, and other preservation groups are signing a Memorandum of Understanding committing to measures that mitigate potential changes to the historic landscape.

Release of the ROD initiates a 45-day objection period, but comments will only be accepted from people who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project.

You can view the full draft ROD here.