JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – Snow King Mountain Resort is introducing new fun activities for families to do on the mountain side over the summer season. General Manger Ryan Stanley says he is excited to use these improvements and additions to revitalize the resort.

“We’ve been making some major investments in the Snow King Mountains over the mountain over the past few years,” Stanley said. “The goal really for the past ten years has been to turn around what was a failing ski area with a lot of rundown old infrastructure and make it something that the community and our visitors can really appreciate.”

All of the focus this year has been on the brand new zipline. It is acclaimed to be North America’s steepest zipline. Riders can start from the top of the mountain and zip all the way down to the bottom in just two long trips. There is even a demo zipline for riders to get used to the system before going on the longer trips.

Snow King is also bringing a summer concert to the mountain. Duane Betts & his friends will perform on July 16 at 4 p.m. at the mountain peak giving spectators wonderful music with a great view of the Tetons in the background. Tickets are online now and you can find them here. Snow King does plan to expand this concert into a series of concerts for next summer.

Snow King has planned additions that will be unveiled hopefully for next summer. First, they are placing a restaurant at the mountain peak. It will have American cuisine and will look to be open year round for the summer and winter seasons once it is open.

Second, Snow King officials broke ground in May to construct a brand new planetarium also at the mountain peak. It will have access for both public use and educational use with telescopes and a classroom.

